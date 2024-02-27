Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden re-election almost impossible, says former White House press secretary
channel image
NewsClips
3783 Subscribers
20 views
Published 17 hours ago

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has revealed why he thinks it’s unlikely for Joe Biden to win the 2024 US presidential election. “I think there’s two issues: number one, the polls are what they are in the battleground states. There’s eight states that this election is going to be decided on, and in every single one of them right now, Donald Trump beats Joe Biden,” Mr Spicer told Sky News host Steve Price. Mr Spincer went on to say that Joe Biden's other main issue was his age. “It’s not a number – it’s his mental acuity and his physical prowess,” he said. "Both are something that you cannot fix. “There's no campaign in the world that can fix it.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket