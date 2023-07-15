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GOP SUMMIT | Glenn Beck to Kari Lake: Did Joe Biden get 81 million legitimate votes?
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130 views • July 15, 2023

Glenn Beck: Did Joe Biden get 81 million legitimate votes?


Kari Lake: "Of course not. Y

ou don't lose 17 out of 18 bellwethers and win the most votes in the history of our country. You don't only win 16% of counties and win the most votes of anybody."


Beck: What do we have if we don't have faith in our elections?


Lake: "80% of republicans have no faith in our elections. They think they are fraught with fraud. 61% of independents and 30% of democrats say there is fraud in our elections. This is a taboo subject. The government censors people who talk about the election."


Lake: "President Trump won in 2020 and nobody wants to talk about that. They want to act like everything is fine. Now we have Joe Biden sitting in the White House. He was behind the Nord Stream explosion. He is behind pushing war. He is behind a dismal economy. He is behind censorship and we're sitting here saying, we have to be polite, we can't really talk about this."

@glennbeck

@KariLake
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tucker carlsonglenn beckkari lakegop summitjuly 14
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