Trump fulfilling Dan 11:30 & Ezk 17:16. Indignation against Covenant, Oath despised (Leeland Jones)

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://vimeo.com/658573636 Sublink: https://vimeo.com/user156722907
C03-5-23 Trump’s Indignation against Covenant; Published by Leeland Jones; Published on Vimeo; Date posted: December 20, 2021; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
Source 2:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDmVnFwzPMa8w2JhQaPfe9w
Leeland Jones; YouTube channel; YouTube; Date created: June 26, 2014; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
Source 3:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaAM9VJ1zhDuToK_VeaLEcg
Daniel James Murray; YouTube channel; YouTube; Date created: December 21, 2018; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
Source 4: https://biblehub.com/daniel/9-27.htm
https://biblehub.com/isaiah/28-15.htm
https://biblehub.com/kjv/isaiah/28.htm
https://biblehub.com/daniel/11-30.htm
https://biblehub.com/ezekiel/17-16.htm
https://biblehub.com/revelation/16-12.htm
https://www.biblehub.com/
Published by Bible Hub; Old and new testament scriptures; Daniel 9:27; Isaiah 28:15; Isaiah 28:18-19; Daniel 11:30; Ezekiel 17:16; and Revelation 16:12; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
Source 5: https://cdn.britannica.com/72/89872-050-C1E2DE6B.gif
Sublink: https://kids.britannica.com/kids/article/Euphrates-River/346111
Euphrates River; Britannica Kids; Published by ©2021 Encyclopædia Britannica, Inc.; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
Source 6: https://youtu.be/A2eJStYSn3A
Who are the Kings of the East? Pt2; Published by Leeland Jones; YouTube; Date published: May 7, 2021; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
Source 7: https://youtu.be/Sok8bAcuuYk
Drought hits West Asia's longest Euphrates river | 12 mn face water shortage in Syria, Iraq | News; WION; YouTube; Date published: September 6, 2021; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
Source 8: https://youtu.be/Lq1seiWI8ro
Trump reveals startling frank views on Israel in book; i24NEWS English; YouTube; Date published: December 12, 2021; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
Source 9: https://youtu.be/vRYEjfA8OEM
Trump accuses Netanyahu of disloyalty: ‘F**k him’; CNN; YouTube; Date published: December 10, 2021; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
Source 10: https://youtu.be/zjmTr1Kw3Fw
Indignation against Covenant. Trump fulfilling Daniel 11. (leeland Jones); Published by Daniel James Murray; YouTube; Date published: December 20, 2021; Date of website access: December 21, 2021.
If you want to skip over the supplemental material in this video and watch the mirrored Leeland Jones video immediately, please click on the link below.
Link: https://youtu.be/DZ1pfcA771Y?t=1017
