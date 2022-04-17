FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 2 Timothy 1:11-14, 20220417

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Holding Fast The Pattern Of Sound Doctrine:

2 Timothy 1:11-14, Sunday, April 17, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ offered to redeem me.

Heavenly Father, Your Holy Spirit confirms that all Scripture is given by Your inspiration, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of GOD may be perfect, thoroughly furnished onto all good works:

11 Through Your Gospel, I was appointed a preacher, a pastor, and a teacher of the Christians and unbelievers.

12 For this reason, I also suffer being ignored and rejected as my LORD Jesus Christ announced that “a prophet is not without honor except in his own country, among his own relatives, and in his own house”; nevertheless, I am not ashamed to carry on the LORD’s work, for I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is able to keep what I have committed to Him until that Day.

Therefore, I shall 13 hold fast the pattern of sound doctrine which I have heard from You, in faith and love which are in Christ Jesus, my Savior.

For 14 this Gospel which was entrusted to me, I shall keep by the power of the Holy Spirit who dwells in me.

Heavenly Father, please continue to make me a spiritual blessing who imitates Christ as the Apostle Paul did, and prayerfully strives for Righteousness, Self-Control, and Judgment to come. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Timothy 1:11-14 personalized NKJV)

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