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JFK's driver shot him
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287 views • October 31, 2019
I watched a video in the 80's, authored by John Leer. He made the claim that the driver of JFK's car, was the person that shot JFK. He showed the video repeatedly, and tried to zoom in on the film, of the shooting. Technology back then, didn't show the shooting clearly. This is the best video that I've seen, showing that the driver did shoot JFK. The driver shoots JFK, using his left hand, firing over his right shoulder.
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