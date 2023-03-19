READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
89 LAMED. Forever, O LORD, Your word is settled in heaven.
90 Your faithfulness endures to all generations; You established the earth, and it abides.
91 They continue this day according to Your ordinances, For all are Your servants.
92 Unless Your law had been my delight, I would then have perished in my affliction.
93 I will never forget Your precepts, For by them You have given me life.
94 I am Yours, save me; For I have sought Your precepts.
95 The wicked wait for me to destroy me, But I will consider Your testimonies.
96 I have seen the consummation of all perfection, But Your commandment is exceedingly broad.
(Ps. 119:89-96 NKJ)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.