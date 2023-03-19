READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

89 LAMED. Forever, O LORD, Your word is settled in heaven.

90 Your faithfulness endures to all generations; You established the earth, and it abides.

91 They continue this day according to Your ordinances, For all are Your servants.

92 Unless Your law had been my delight, I would then have perished in my affliction.

93 I will never forget Your precepts, For by them You have given me life.

94 I am Yours, save me; For I have sought Your precepts.

95 The wicked wait for me to destroy me, But I will consider Your testimonies.

96 I have seen the consummation of all perfection, But Your commandment is exceedingly broad.

(Ps. 119:89-96 NKJ)