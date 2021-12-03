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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 1
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1774 views • December 03, 2021
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 1 | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
John Perez joins David Morgan in a candid chat about Crypto's.
Bitcoin and talk of cryptocurrency in general has dominated headlines with more and more people becoming involved in the crypto-craze.
Watching the media and the talk of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) has sparked many people to believe in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies ability to bring a dawn of a new age and that we are in for a financial “revolution”.
So, moving forward may prove to see the rise of cryptocurrencies or perhaps a fall. The future is uncertain which one plans out; but one thing is for sure, the conspiracy theories will continue to fly.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 1, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 1
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com For Only $50 Per Month. | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
John Perez joins David Morgan in a candid chat about Crypto's.
Bitcoin and talk of cryptocurrency in general has dominated headlines with more and more people becoming involved in the crypto-craze.
Watching the media and the talk of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) has sparked many people to believe in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies ability to bring a dawn of a new age and that we are in for a financial “revolution”.
So, moving forward may prove to see the rise of cryptocurrencies or perhaps a fall. The future is uncertain which one plans out; but one thing is for sure, the conspiracy theories will continue to fly.
Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 1, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 1
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com For Only $50 Per Month. | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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