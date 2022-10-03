Create New Account
Russian Men Fleeing In Large Numbers Since Putin Ordered Partial Mobilization
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1s8maa45

09/30/2022 FRANCE 24: Russian men have been fleeing in large numbers since the Kremlin announced a partial military draft to sustain its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Turkey, where some 50,000 Russian nationals have applied for residency since February, is one of their destinations of choice

