Russian Men Fleeing In Large Numbers Since Putin Ordered Partial Mobilization

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https://gnews.org/post/p1s8maa45
09/30/2022 FRANCE 24: Russian men have been fleeing in large numbers since the Kremlin announced a partial military draft to sustain its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Turkey, where some 50,000 Russian nationals have applied for residency since February, is one of their destinations of choice