BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Former Qld Police Officer Has An Urgent Message Every Australian Needs to Hear | The Australia Project
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
112 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
516 views • August 24, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a community information and support group.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com

Former Queensland police officer, Kent Brown, has an urgent message for all Australians, and a plan. Please share widely.

"I can assure you that the law of our nation describes our political leaders as nothing more than criminals. We've got 2 kids dead from the vaccinations in Sydney and not a word of it on the news. Okay? If that doesn't wake you up...

...

When you remove the rule of law, because the government refuses to follow the law, those laws which have been instituted, and ratified and agreed upon by our forebears and ourselves. When you remove that law and those leaders use a force, a police force, to enforce criminal activity, you no longer have a country that is under the rule of law, you have a country that is under the rule of thuggery. I assure you have no choice you can either accept the sentence they want to give you or you can stand up."

Join The Australia Project

Telegram channel:
https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject

The Australia Project on Telegram:
https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject
Keywords
corruptioncrimevaccinesovereigntycovidthe australia project
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address &#8220;Crushing Debt&#8221;

Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address “Crushing Debt”

Sterling Ashworth
Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads&#8217;

Trump backs down: Super PAC, not taxpayers, will fund ‘Patriotic Ads’

Cassie B.
Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Federal judge rules warrantless searches using automated license plate readers as unconstitutional

Ramon Tomey
Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Watchdog Report Finds IRS Employees Improperly Accessed Tax Records of Public Figures

Douglas Harrington
OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

OpenAI CEO Altman: AI Benefits Require Accepting Some Harms

Chase Codewell
The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I&#8217;m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

The Pneumonic Plague PSYOP Explained: Why I’m Not Afraid — and the Herbs That Work When Antibiotics Fail

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy