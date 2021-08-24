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This Former Qld Police Officer Has An Urgent Message Every Australian Needs to Hear | The Australia Project
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516 views • August 24, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a community information and support group.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Former Queensland police officer, Kent Brown, has an urgent message for all Australians, and a plan. Please share widely.
"I can assure you that the law of our nation describes our political leaders as nothing more than criminals. We've got 2 kids dead from the vaccinations in Sydney and not a word of it on the news. Okay? If that doesn't wake you up...
...
When you remove the rule of law, because the government refuses to follow the law, those laws which have been instituted, and ratified and agreed upon by our forebears and ourselves. When you remove that law and those leaders use a force, a police force, to enforce criminal activity, you no longer have a country that is under the rule of law, you have a country that is under the rule of thuggery. I assure you have no choice you can either accept the sentence they want to give you or you can stand up."
Join The Australia Project
Telegram channel:
https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject
The Australia Project on Telegram:
https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Former Queensland police officer, Kent Brown, has an urgent message for all Australians, and a plan. Please share widely.
"I can assure you that the law of our nation describes our political leaders as nothing more than criminals. We've got 2 kids dead from the vaccinations in Sydney and not a word of it on the news. Okay? If that doesn't wake you up...
...
When you remove the rule of law, because the government refuses to follow the law, those laws which have been instituted, and ratified and agreed upon by our forebears and ourselves. When you remove that law and those leaders use a force, a police force, to enforce criminal activity, you no longer have a country that is under the rule of law, you have a country that is under the rule of thuggery. I assure you have no choice you can either accept the sentence they want to give you or you can stand up."
Join The Australia Project
Telegram channel:
https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject
The Australia Project on Telegram:
https://t.me/TheAustraliaProject
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