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The average Co2 in history is 6 times more than what it is today.
It’s time to destroy the climate change hoax. Climate has and always will be in constant change, Co2 is needed for life on this planet, it is now very low compared to the average throughout history, but they want you to stop eating meat because of cow’s farts! 🤦🏻♀️