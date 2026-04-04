My Last Message: Study&WiselyChooseTheWordofTheLord Ps15&(Ps 32Repent)Eph1:7&Ps24&Is33&John14&Is50:7 FAITHHOPE&LOVE. Jesus Christ SAVES LIVES&WeArePartakersofHis Godly Nature aswefollowChristsexample.

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Prayer For Christ to be formed in us.
Lord Jesus, Master Carpenter of Nazareth, on the Cross through wood and nails you wrought our full salvation: wield well your tools in this, your workshop, that we who come to you rough-hewn may be fasshioned into a true beauty by your hand; who with the Father and the Holy Spirit live and reign, one God, world without end.
Cannot deny…HalleluYah, Jesus is LORD, Rapture expectant, Passover/Unleavened Bread, 117
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plR6WZNf58Q
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto
https://www.bibles-online.net/
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