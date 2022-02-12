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Senator Ron Johnson Covid-19 A Second Opinion Pt15 Fear of Asymptomatic Spread of Covid-19 Natural
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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Kla.TV helps document many expert voices who are ignored, shut down and defamed in corporate media. Listen for yourself.

Senator Ron Johnson Covid-19 A Second Opinion Pt15 Fear of Asymptomatic Spread of Covid-19 Natural vs Vaccine Immune Response Discussion

This is one of my favorite clips so far in this series.

This is part 15 of 26 or more segments from this 5.5 hour Senate hearing.

For more info visit and subscribe at https://www.KnowingTheTruth.com

Source: https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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