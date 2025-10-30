



Oct 29, 2025

WHAT THE MEDIA WON'T TELL YOU ABOUT No Food Stamp November (SNAP EBT Runs Out of Money....the Government Shutdown Continues)









Time stamps for:

What's going on with the government shutdown? 00:00-00:30

Fear-mongering and panic over no food stamps: 00:39-01:09

How is SNAP EBT affected by the government shutdown? 01:10-01:40

Who qualifies for SNAP EBT? 02:29-03:21

What items are covered by SNAP EBT? 03:16-03:30

What food items are not covered by SNAP EBT? 03:30-03:45

Reactions to news of no snap ebt/food stamps: 04:00-05:25

Free Market without Welfare discussion 06:28-07:13

How Grocery prices have changed in the US from 2020 to 2024: 07:20-07:55

Selling food stamps...08:00-08:39

Possible scenarios for solutions...08:40-10:00

Sorry I took a break...) 10:00-11:00













Buy The Deep State Encyclopedia: Exposing the Cabal's Playbook https://a.co/d/5iaD4s4

Buy Deep State Encyclopedia on Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-...

Buy me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/reallygr...

Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: / reallygraceful

Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondcha...

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real...

Twitter: / reallygraceful

Instagram: / reallygraceful

Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/reallygraceful





Atlas Bullion 💰 For Gold & Silver Coins, Bars, and Physical Subscriptions shop with ⁠Atlas Bullion⁠! They support the voices others want to silence. Use code “GRACE” at checkout https://atlasbullion.com/reallygraceful/

How this content was made