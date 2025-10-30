© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 29, 2025
WHAT THE MEDIA WON'T TELL YOU ABOUT No Food Stamp November (SNAP EBT Runs Out of Money....the Government Shutdown Continues)
Time stamps for:
What's going on with the government shutdown? 00:00-00:30
Fear-mongering and panic over no food stamps: 00:39-01:09
How is SNAP EBT affected by the government shutdown? 01:10-01:40
Who qualifies for SNAP EBT? 02:29-03:21
What items are covered by SNAP EBT? 03:16-03:30
What food items are not covered by SNAP EBT? 03:30-03:45
Reactions to news of no snap ebt/food stamps: 04:00-05:25
Free Market without Welfare discussion 06:28-07:13
How Grocery prices have changed in the US from 2020 to 2024: 07:20-07:55
Selling food stamps...08:00-08:39
Possible scenarios for solutions...08:40-10:00
Sorry I took a break...) 10:00-11:00
