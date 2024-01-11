ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE AS BIDEN CRIME FAMILY FLIPS BIRD AT RULE OF LAW IN HUNTER CONTEMPT STUNT

In a shocking turn of events, Hunter Biden made an audacious appearance at his own contempt hearing before the House Oversight Committee. Despite violating a congressional subpoena, Hunter sat with his legal team, showing a shocking disregard for the law. The Biden family's belief that they are above the law has once again been brought to the forefront. Join us as we delve into the drama surrounding this contempt hearing and its implications. The House Oversight Committee is considering whether to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with the subpoena. As tensions rise, we'll bring you all the details and reactions from lawmakers. Don't miss this crucial report that sheds light on the audacious actions of the Biden family.
