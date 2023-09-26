Sasha Latypova: STUPID-19 Countermeasures - Evidence For an Intent to Harm (Preview Spot)

This video is a recording of Sasha Latypova's speech during the international conference "Pandemic Strategies: Lessons and Consequences", which took place in Stockholm on January 21 and 22, 2023 https://lakaruppropet.se/international-conference-pandemic-strategies/

In her presentation "Countermeasures for Covid-19. Evidence of intentional harm", Sasha presents materials stating that the entire process of developing, producing and approving Stupid-19 injections was one big theater for the masses. The entire operation, from the alleged "clinical trials" to the very name and legal classification of these injections, was one massive fraud perpetrated by governments and regulatory agencies around the world in close cooperation with pharmaceutical cartels.

Internet Source: https://rumble.com/v288r8t-covid-19-countermeasures-evidence-for-an-intent-to-harm-clip.html