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Sinus Rinse with Chlroine Dioxide Mix - Fast and powerful remedy for sinus infections and irritation.
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966 views • April 13, 2021
I consider myself an expert on chronic sinus problems. I've had over12 years of chonic sinus issues, 2 surgeries, I've seen multiple ETN Specialists and none of these things have been as helpful as Chlorine Dioxide. I wish I knew about this before I started getting surgeries. It would have made a huge difference in my constant visits with the doctors, specialist, surgeons and pharmacies. Here, I show how to use Chlorine Dioxide with a Nasal Sinus Rinse that can be purchased over the counter at the store. This is stronger and faster than antibiotics and it is extremely inexpensive. This is one of my favorite Clo2 uses.
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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