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Dr. Steve Pieczenik Claims Trump is Still President and That Arrests are Occurring
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2695 views • February 11, 2021
Dr. Steve Pieczenik doubles down on the idea that Trump is still the President and that he will resume office at some more in the near future. He explains that the arrests that are occurring are setting the stage for Trumps return. The second half of the program comes from Billy Meier's Book the Might of Thoughts.
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