Origins of Trace Act, Trump's Promo Vid For GAVI, a.k.a, Gates Foundation, Antifa Scouting Farms

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https://truepundit.com/exclusive-bill-gates-negotiated-100-billion-contact-tracing-deal-with-democratic-congressman-sponsor-of-bill-six-months-before-coronavirus-pandemic/
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Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqPVnT9w46k
Teacher Fired
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More evidence on planned riots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgsnyHILdb8
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MPCfTEtXhk
http://iceagefarmer.com/map/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/soaring-food-energy-costs-spark-rebound-producer-prices
https://medium.com/@seattleblmanon3/the-demands-of-the-collective-black-voices-at-free-capitol-hill-to-the-government-of-seattle-ddaee51d3e47
WHAT IS BLACK LIVES MATTER WHO OWNS IT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oTYdBmJ5a4
https://www.pressherald.com/2020/06/11/trump-administration-wont-say-who-got-511-billion-in-taxpayer-backed-coronavirus-loans/
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