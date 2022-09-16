A Rock Vision with Warning 9-16-22@8:08am

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A Vision from my lovely Jesus of an approaching rock in the heavens and a warning that follows from him.
Matthew 11:25 At that time Jesus answered and said, I thank thee, O Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because thou hast hid these things from the wise and prudent, and hast revealed them unto babes.
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