The Healing Anointing: the Anointing is Measurable (Chapter 1H)
2 Kings 2:9 KJV
[9] And it came to pass, when they were gone over, that Elijah said unto Elisha, Ask what I shall do for thee, before I be taken away from thee. And Elisha said, I pray thee, let a double portion of thy spirit be upon me.
