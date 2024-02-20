Create New Account
X22 Report Ep 3286a - Germany In A Recession, [CB]/[WEF] Economic Agenda Falling Apart

The economic policies of the [CB]/[WEF] are failing, the people can now see pushing the green new scam destroys their economy, Germany's industrial superpower days are over, recession is here. This will spread across the EU and eventually hit the US.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


