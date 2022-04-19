Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Racial Profiling Killing White Americans? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.04.17)

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The show's title is: Is Racial profiling Killing White
Americans? And You thought racism only killed people of color. Get this. The Medical Industrial Complex exposes racist standard of care that is killing the white and the insured. Tune in Think Happens.
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