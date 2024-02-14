House Impeaches DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - Votes 214-213

The House has passed Bill # 863, voting 214 Yay and 213 Nay with both parties registering 2 NVs each. This is the second time in U.S. history that a cabinet secretary has been impeached since 1876, when Secretary of War William Belknap stood trial. However, the two-thirds required majority was not reached and Belknap was acquitted.
