It's Impossible to Deny, The Media Itself Is an Arm of the Democratic Party: Glenn Greenwald

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"People who are actually warning that there's politicized corruption going on in the FBI are people who either vilified themselves, prosecuted or in this case, ignored because the media itself is an arm of the Democratic party."
Source: https://rumble.com/v1mczwa-glenn-greenwald-the-media-itself-is-an-arm-of-the-democratic-party.html