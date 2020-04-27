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A panel of Doctors report from Thailand, US, and China on clinical trials and treatments of COVID-19
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60 views • April 27, 2020
A panel of international integrative physicians reporting from Thailand, US, and China on clinical trials and treatments of COVID-19 with high doses IV vitamin C.
(Nemos News Network - With John Michael Chambers, Lior Sher, Dr. Thomas Lodi, MD - Thailand, Dr. Nathan Goodyear, MD - US, and Dr. Richard Z. Cheng MD - China)
April 24th, 2020
(Nemos News Network - With John Michael Chambers, Lior Sher, Dr. Thomas Lodi, MD - Thailand, Dr. Nathan Goodyear, MD - US, and Dr. Richard Z. Cheng MD - China)
April 24th, 2020
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