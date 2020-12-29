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Which of the CCP’s “former leaders” wrote this “letter of admonishment” to Xi Jinping? Wen Jiabao and Jia Qinglin jointly wrote this letter literally recommending Xi to step down in order to solve ...
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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32 views • December 29, 2020
Which of the CCP’s “former leaders” wrote this “letter of admonishment” to Xi Jinping? Wen Jiabao and Jia Qinglin jointly wrote this letter literally recommending Xi to step down in order to solve the “Mount Taishan on top” issues
12/26/2020 是哪位老领导给习写的劝诫信？温家宝和贾庆林联名上书，试图劝诫习下台，以解决“泰山压顶”的问题
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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