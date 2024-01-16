President Joe Biden's approval rating sinks to record low

US President Joe Biden's approval rating has hit a record low of 31 per cent, according to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, the lowest for any commander-in-chief in 15 years. According to the poll, 58 per cent of respondents disapprove of Biden's performance as president. Biden's approval on immigration at the southern border drops to 18 per cent, marking the lowest on record for the poll since 2004. Only 13 per cent of Americans feel better off financially since Biden took office, with 43 per cent saying they're not as well off. Biden's handling of the economy receives a 13 per cent approval rating, while 56 per cent disapprove. In the Israel-Hamas war, 26 per cent approve of Biden's handling, with 48% disapproving and 25% expressing no opinion. The ABC News/Ipsos poll took place from January 4 to 8, 2024. The survey used the probability-based Ipsos KnowledgePanel for data collection.







