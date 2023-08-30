New MANDATORY Vaccines Are Coming! w/ Ryan Cristian



The Jimmy Dore Show

Aug 30, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow

Some Americans have, admittedly, been willfully blind about the steady stream of misinformation, half-truths and flat-out lies the government, media and industry have doled out about COVID since the very beginning of the pandemic. For everyone else who takes a much more jaundiced view of the dominant narrative, President Biden’s recent announcement that a new “highly effective” vaccine will soon be released was greeted with virtual Bronx cheers. Guest host Craig “Pasta” Jardula, along with Jimmy Dore and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to The Last American Vagabond’s Ryan Cristian about the duplicity that has dominated so much of the COVID narrative. Follow Ryan Cristian on Twitter: https://twitter.com/doodlebugeye Ryan Cristian’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/user/TheLastAmericanVagabond

