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The Simulation Trap and UFOs and Aliens - Nathan Ciszek Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
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Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/07/31/apathy-ufo/


Nathan Ciszek returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to discuss a variety of subjects including the impending Draft of Americans, the ongoing wars against Iran and Russia, the malign influence of social media commentators as it relates to UFOs and Aliens and much more.


In Part 1, Nathan also discusses the alarming lack of self-preservation instincts in modern society. He explores the role of psychological operations, the influence of military handlers on social media, and the dangers of cognitive dissonance in the face of global instability.


In Part 2, Nathan delves into the nature of our reality as a simulation run by negative extraterrestrial groups and reptilians. He explains how trauma-based mind control and the theft of innate human senses are used to maintain control over the population, while warning against the false promises of a spiritual ascension.


Nathan also discusses a variety of subjects including the burning down of salvage yards, eco-cities, countries in Europe going into a total war footing in preparation for World War 3 and much more.

Keywords
mind controlascensionconsciousnesssocial engineeringextraterrestrialsglobal economygovernment controlcognitive dissonanceimplantsreptilianssimulation theorysimulationworld war iiifake narrativesnanotechalien abductionsuper soldierdraftmrnapsychological operationsself-preservationgeopolitical instabilitytrauma-basedmilitary handlersinnate senses
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