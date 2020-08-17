Frontline Nurse Speaks Out About Lethal Protocols

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In this interview, retired Army combat veteran Erin Marie Olszewski, a nurse who for several months treated COVID-19 patients at the Elmhurst Hospital Center, a public hospital in Queens, New York — the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.
She has now written a book, “Undercover Epicenter Nurse: How Fraud, Negligence, and Greed Led to Unnecessary Deaths at Elmhurst Hospital,” which details her experiences.
• Nurse Erin Marie Olszewski blew the whistle on the horrific maltreatment of COVID-19 patients at Elmhurst Hospital Center, a public hospital in Queens, New York that was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
• Elmhurst did not isolate COVID-positive from untested patients, instead rooming them together, thereby ensuring maximum spread of the disease
• Some patients who tested negative for COVID-19 were listed as positive and placed on mechanical ventilation, thus artificially inflating the case numbers while condemning the patient to death from lung injury
• One such case involved a male patient admitted for high blood glucose, which is easily remedied and under no circumstance would require ventilation
• Some of the doctors treating COVID-19 patients at Elmhurst were first-year residents who were treating without supervision. Most also ignored the expert advice of more experienced nursing staff, choosing to use patients as test subjects and “cash cows” instead
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