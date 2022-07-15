AGAIN: President Of National Women’s Law Center Won’t Define What A Woman Is

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During testimony in the House related to the Supreme Court’s decision to hand back abortion laws to the states, a pro-abortion witness refused to define what a woman is despite being asked to do so several times by a Republican Congressman.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/again-president-of-national-womens-law-center-wont-define-what-a-woman-is/