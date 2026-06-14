Some Christian Metal & Heavy Rhythm Inspiration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a riff that was inspired from Christian metal and heavy rhythm.This is where I am today. Come ride the groove with me for awhile.
Here is a link to the newest merch that I have in my Rhythm Reyn.egade Store. I also have this on a tumbler, hoodie and ballcap. Each sale goes toward me being able to purchase my first electric guitar.
https://rhythmreyn-egade-shop.fourthwall.com/products/my-groove-my-rhythm-t-shirt