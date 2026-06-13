You Have a Different God Than I Do

8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast. Eph 2:8-9





You are saved by faith in Jesus alone, they always had a “yes but”.





You have to do this and that in the temple?





All males have to go to the mission field?





Lotta “Yes, butts?





When you finally pin them down the last escape is the Bible is only true as it is translated correctly, and only Mormon leaders can translate and interpret The Bible.