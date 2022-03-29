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Russian Servicemen Received "Courage" Awards for the successful Completion of Combat Missions. 032822
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40 views • March 29, 2022
Russian Servicemen received Awards for the successful completion of Combat Missions.
In the Chernihiv region, officers and soldiers who distinguished themselves during the liberation of the settlement of Novoselovka were awarded. Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, Commander of the Central Military District, presented the servicemen with the Order of Courage, medals "For Courage", "For Services to the Fatherland" II degree and the Zhukov medal.
In the Chernihiv region, officers and soldiers who distinguished themselves during the liberation of the settlement of Novoselovka were awarded. Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, Commander of the Central Military District, presented the servicemen with the Order of Courage, medals "For Courage", "For Services to the Fatherland" II degree and the Zhukov medal.
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