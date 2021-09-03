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Has Trump Been Set Up To Take The Fall For A COVID-19 Vaccine Catastrophe?
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1101 views • September 03, 2021
Brian Wilson discusses the recent resignations of two heads at the FDA who were responsible for approving COVID vaccines- both emergency authorization and the recent Pfizer full approval. After launching Operation Warp Speed to develop COVID vaccines, President Trump now says the FDA is essentially run by Pfizer, but how deep does the corruption between big pharma and the FDA go? Is he being set up to be the scapegoat in a future, massive vaccine failure that reveals the shots are deadly?
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61327b86654e20063cbb9b02
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61327b86654e20063cbb9b02
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