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Shattered Paradise: Satan’s Army and The Secret Celebrity Ceremony of Seduction [18.09.2021]
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334 views • September 18, 2021
Pinned by Shattered Paradise - 8 hours ago
Shalom Family, We pray all is well. They are really hard at work trying to destroy the truth and anyone who speaks it. In a time when the people need the truth more than ever, we have been hit hard, not only on this platform, but one of our video hosting services deleted all of our content. We are now in the process of recovering but this only strengthens our resolve.
As we all should be well aware of by now, lives and souls are on the line and if we do not do our part by warning the people and spreading the gospel, we will all be enveloped in an avalanche of tyranny with very little hope.
Please share this video and support our efforts. We really need all the prayers and help we can get. To the righteous, may the Most High bless you and keep you in His everlasting mercy!
7,684 views Sep 18, 2021
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YN9vgKlI46o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://shatteredparadise.com/
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
Shalom Family, We pray all is well. They are really hard at work trying to destroy the truth and anyone who speaks it. In a time when the people need the truth more than ever, we have been hit hard, not only on this platform, but one of our video hosting services deleted all of our content. We are now in the process of recovering but this only strengthens our resolve.
As we all should be well aware of by now, lives and souls are on the line and if we do not do our part by warning the people and spreading the gospel, we will all be enveloped in an avalanche of tyranny with very little hope.
Please share this video and support our efforts. We really need all the prayers and help we can get. To the righteous, may the Most High bless you and keep you in His everlasting mercy!
7,684 views Sep 18, 2021
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YN9vgKlI46o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://shatteredparadise.com/
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
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