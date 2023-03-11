Russian General Reveals PFIZER & Australian Doherty Institute Ukraine Link! - 031123

Thanks to 'Aussie Cossack' for translation and this video from YouTube.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, holds briefing on U.S. military and biological activity. The General also quotes @veritasvisuals & Stew Peters. Share. Download and Re-upload before they ban this bombshell video! Translation spoken by @AussieCossack

-Written Transcript and images are at:

https://telegra.ph/Briefing-by-Lieutenant-General-Igor-Kirillov-Chief-of-Nuclear-Biological-and-Chemical-Protection-Troops-03-10-2









