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WAR ROOM LIVE [FULL] Thursday 6/18/26 • Vance Defends Iran Deal, Warns Israel Not To Go Against US
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257 views • 2 days ago

VANCE DEFENDS IRAN DEAL AT WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING, WARNS ISRAELI CABINET NOT TO GO AGAINST MOST POWERFUL ALLY, AS ISRAEL-FIRSTERS GO BALLISTIC, OIL TANKERS CLEAR STRAIT OF HORMUZ!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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