Biohacking Smart & Safe: 13 insidious errors the Antifragile Biohacker outmaneuvers
jroseland
jroseland
162 followers
22 minutes ago

I'm a major advocate of safe and conservative Biohacking. In this definitive guide, I'll outline my guidelines for safety and risk management strategy when it comes to performance enhancement, Smart Drugs, self-experimentation, and more. I break down the Quadrivium Empiricum, The Empirical Fourfold Way - how the "doctor of the future" outsmarts AI, medical misinformation, shoddy science, and marketing hype.


2:00 Predilection for risk

5:12 How to do research

10:11 Get your medical advice from "the doctor of the future"

17:19 "Quadrivium Empiricum" - The Empirical Fourfold Way

22:09 Safe Nootropics

27:33 Dosage

31:03 Stacks and stacking

38:53 Risk factor: Purity

39:50 Antifragility - My risk philosophy

45:22 The Cure: Prevention

48:24 Supplement cycling strategies

50:34 Risky Nootropics

52:22 Personal genotyping for precision Biohacking

54:32 Biohacking without Nootropics

55:54 Antifragility awaits


For everything mentioned here 📑 Access my definitive guide to Biohacking smart and safe, and the complete content library detailing my holistic Antifragility philosophy

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/antifragility-library


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthsciencephilosophybiohackingriskcritical thinkingnootropicssmart drugsantifragilitylimitless mindsetempiricismself-experimentationantifragile biohackerquadrivium empiricumdoctor of the future
