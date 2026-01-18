Biohacking Smart & Safe: 13 insidious errors the Antifragile Biohacker outmaneuvers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm a major advocate of safe and conservative Biohacking. In this definitive guide, I'll outline my guidelines for safety and risk management strategy when it comes to performance enhancement, Smart Drugs, self-experimentation, and more. I break down the Quadrivium Empiricum, The Empirical Fourfold Way - how the "doctor of the future" outsmarts AI, medical misinformation, shoddy science, and marketing hype.
2:00 Predilection for risk
5:12 How to do research
10:11 Get your medical advice from "the doctor of the future"
17:19 "Quadrivium Empiricum" - The Empirical Fourfold Way
22:09 Safe Nootropics
27:33 Dosage
31:03 Stacks and stacking
38:53 Risk factor: Purity
39:50 Antifragility - My risk philosophy
45:22 The Cure: Prevention
48:24 Supplement cycling strategies
50:34 Risky Nootropics
52:22 Personal genotyping for precision Biohacking
54:32 Biohacking without Nootropics
55:54 Antifragility awaits
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
