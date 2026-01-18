Biohacking Smart & Safe: 13 insidious errors the Antifragile Biohacker outmaneuvers

I'm a major advocate of safe and conservative Biohacking. In this definitive guide, I'll outline my guidelines for safety and risk management strategy when it comes to performance enhancement, Smart Drugs, self-experimentation, and more. I break down the Quadrivium Empiricum, The Empirical Fourfold Way - how the "doctor of the future" outsmarts AI, medical misinformation, shoddy science, and marketing hype.





2:00 Predilection for risk

5:12 How to do research

10:11 Get your medical advice from "the doctor of the future"

17:19 "Quadrivium Empiricum" - The Empirical Fourfold Way

22:09 Safe Nootropics

27:33 Dosage

31:03 Stacks and stacking

38:53 Risk factor: Purity

39:50 Antifragility - My risk philosophy

45:22 The Cure: Prevention

48:24 Supplement cycling strategies

50:34 Risky Nootropics

52:22 Personal genotyping for precision Biohacking

54:32 Biohacking without Nootropics

55:54 Antifragility awaits





