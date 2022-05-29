CCP Is Mobilizing the Country in Preparation for War With Taiwan

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05/28/2022 Brian Kennedy: Xi Jinping and the entire CCP Politburo decided to mobilize the country in preparation for war with Taiwan. One of the actions is that, on May 14, Guangdong Province had a conversation between the leaders of the provincial party committees to discuss detailed preparations, like making sure that the police departments throughout the region could suppress any large scale riots in the mega cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.