Green Murder: We have a crisis but it’s not a climate crisis

“We have a problem with a crisis. It’s not a crisis of climate. It’s a crisis of common sense. It’s a crisis of government policy. It’s a crisis of education … Green policy leads to people dying … We are killing people with green policies,” Professor Ian Plimer said.

Ian Plimer is an Australian geologist and author. He is Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne. Last October he spoke at a Conservative Political Action Network (“CPAC”) Conference held in Sydney. He titled his speech ‘Green Murder’, the same title as his book published in 2021.

“I don’t have opinions I have demonstrable facts,” he said. “These facts are validated and these facts are repeatable.”



