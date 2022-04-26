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Kim Goguen: Latest Multiverse News Including Deep-State Disappearing & The Black Portal in UKRAINE!
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79 views • April 26, 2022
Kim explains what she has been up to last week, and spills as much as she can to keep us all informed on what's going on with Earth and what's going on with humanities current vibrational state.
Also, Kim explains about her new videos (COMING SOON) on the real history of humanity, how to help awaken others and even learning telepathy.
Who Is Kim Goguen
https://justempowerme.com/who-is-kimb...
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
With Thanks To Network News [MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/626731df304fae00132fedfa/25-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-Special-Report-with-Sunny-Gault
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Also, Kim explains about her new videos (COMING SOON) on the real history of humanity, how to help awaken others and even learning telepathy.
Who Is Kim Goguen
https://justempowerme.com/who-is-kimb...
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
With Thanks To Network News [MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/626731df304fae00132fedfa/25-04-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-Special-Report-with-Sunny-Gault
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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