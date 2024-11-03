How Not to Hate!

In this episode, I tackle profound listener-submitted questions on freedom, virtue, and personal growth, drawing on ideas from Larken Rose and the rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. We discuss how childhood experiences shape our adult lives and the need for measurable progress in promoting virtue while combating societal evils.





Engaging with listeners, we navigate morality, empathy, and the pressures of societal judgment, alongside the implications of current financial systems. I emphasize the importance of balancing hard work and relaxation, urging a return to tangible realities for better mental health.

Concluding with insights on Bitcoin's historical value cycles, I encourage parents to actively engage in their children's education, fostering informed choices against prevailing ideologies. This episode blends philosophical inquiry with practical advice to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world around us.





