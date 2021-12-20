CCP Intends To Seize Control of Future Wars With Unrestricted Warfare Methods

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12/17/2021 WION reveals that the CCP intends to seize control of future wars by developing brain controlled weapons, creating super soldiers, manufacturing bio-chemical weapons and building disinformation networks. The international community should be united and fight back.