© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec18th Melbourne Australia Victorians Protest Outside Police HQ Building Chanting You Serve Us
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • December 19, 2021
Dec18th Melbourne Australia Victorians Protest Outside Police HQ Building Chanting You Serve Us
Real Rukshan
https://www.facebook.com/therealrukshan/videos/2206202492854036
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_Th6LdWeQU
"You Serve Us" Victorians Protest Outside Police HQ in Melbourne
Victorians protest outside a heavily guarded Police HQ in Melbourne, Australia (18.12.21). The protesters are chanting “you serve us”, as one organiser is allowed into the police precinct to inform the police of why they are there. I was able to follow the organiser to the door, and you could hear the swarm of Victorians descending on the outskirts of the building, with the chants getting louder and louder. Full protest livestream is available at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&;v=493845511948103
Real Rukshan
https://www.facebook.com/therealrukshan/videos/2206202492854036
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_Th6LdWeQU
"You Serve Us" Victorians Protest Outside Police HQ in Melbourne
Victorians protest outside a heavily guarded Police HQ in Melbourne, Australia (18.12.21). The protesters are chanting “you serve us”, as one organiser is allowed into the police precinct to inform the police of why they are there. I was able to follow the organiser to the door, and you could hear the swarm of Victorians descending on the outskirts of the building, with the chants getting louder and louder. Full protest livestream is available at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&;v=493845511948103
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.