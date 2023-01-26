The Devil wants to fill the soul section of your spiritual mind with bad memories that will hinder you from becoming the person that God wants you to be. The story of Joseph is a good example. His mother died early and he did not have a good childhood because his half-brothers hated him. God gave him two dreams but then he was sold in slavery.

He was betrayed, scorned and forgotten by mankind but God vindicated him after thirteen horrible years and the prophetic dreams of his childhood were fulfilled. Joseph could have been crippled by the bad memories of the past but he chose to rely upon God and forgive those who had hurt him.

Satan's failed attempt at mind control would have taken Joseph in the opposite direction of where God wanted him to go and destroyed his faith and hope in God. Satan wasn't able to overcome Joseph with despair and depression because he decided early on in his life that God would be his source and he stuck to that decision throughout those tumultuous years. Joseph's story is a reminder that we can overcome anything with God's help.

RLJ-1456 -- AUGUST 10, 2014

Sickness & Soul Damage Part 8: Healing from Bad Memories

