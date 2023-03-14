🤔 An Existentially Simulated Byte of Reality w/ Sol Luckman: Are We in a School or a Prison?

📚 Johnny and Grognak welcome psychonaut Sol Luckman (https://solluckman.substack.com) to the show for the first time. Sol is a writer and artist who is dedicated to exploring and exposing the truth behind human history and potential, which has led him to the Paranormies!

🤯 Sit back and enjoy a deep episode about a wide array of topics from spiritual shamanism to cryptids and much more.

[TOPICS]

Schrodinger’s Virus

Paranormal Activities

Sasquatch through the Veil

Astrological Oddities

Rewriting History

Nihilism

Are We in a School or a Prison

Bigfoot

Philip K. Dick

Time Travel

