WHY ARE U.S. MARSHALS STILL GUARDING FAUCI? | The Prather Brief Ep. 30

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GANG BANGERS POSE AS POLICE!
POLICE VID OF PELOSI PERVERTS!
OBAMA ORCHESTRATES RACE RIOTS!
PEDOS PIMP KIDS!
MORE PRATHER AT: https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
JEFF’S SIGNED BOOK SET AT: [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, PODCASTS, BACKSTAGE ACCESS, EVENTS, AND MORE!
Checkout with American Media Periscope (hubspot.com)
BUY GOLD: https://kirkelliottphd.com/pratherbrief
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com