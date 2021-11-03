Disturbing Pfizer Commercial Thanks Clot Shot Child Volunteers

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100% pure Marxist brainwashing propaganda. According to Pfizer their experimental COVID mRNA injection turned the children, which they used as experimental lab rats, into planet-saving mask-wearing superheroes. Pfizer, please tell that to crippled 12 year old Maddie de Garay and deceased 16 year old Ernesto Ramirez Jr. Pfizer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm_gLd7MjP0&t=81s