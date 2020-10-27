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Firegeddon
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32 views • October 27, 2020
This earth is being destroyed and will be destroyed by God who created it. To escape the coming destruction one must be justified by faith and become converted. To be Justified, you must repent of sin and believe the Gospel. Today if you will hear God's voice harden not your heart.
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